Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ANS gets ready to debut with a confirmed debut date + debut album cover

AKP STAFF

Rookie girl group ANS is getting ready to debut!

The group, from ANS Entertainent is made of 6 members - LinaDalynBianRaonDami, and Royeon. ANS had released pre-debut track "Wonderland" (which you can check out here) with 5 members, but their debut will include their 'hidden' member Raon. ANS stands for 'ANGEL N SOUL'. 

The girls are planning to debut with "Boom Boom", a completely different song from "Wonderland", their pre-debut song. "Boom Boom" will be out at 6PM KST on the 16th, so stay tuned.

  1. ANS
1 2,282 Share 75% Upvoted

0

craig9 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

So fcking pretty hope they succeed and becomes famous. They're really angels

Share
X1
X1 to become a new face of SUBWAY® Korea
19 hours ago   10   10,273

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND