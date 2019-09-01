ANS gets ready to debut with a confirmed debut date + debut album cover

Rookie girl group ANS is getting ready to debut!

The group, from ANS Entertainent is made of 6 members - Lina, Dalyn, Bian, Raon, Dami, and Royeon. ANS had released pre-debut track "Wonderland" (which you can check out here) with 5 members, but their debut will include their 'hidden' member Raon. ANS stands for 'ANGEL N SOUL'.

The girls are planning to debut with "Boom Boom", a completely different song from "Wonderland", their pre-debut song. "Boom Boom" will be out at 6PM KST on the 16th, so stay tuned.