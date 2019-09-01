'Hotel Del Luna' denies the existence of a second season

tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' denied rumors of a 2nd season.

The drama ended with its 16th episode on September 1st. It was the most-watched tvN drama so far this year with a 12% rating among cable channels on during the last episode.





[WARNING: The following portion could contain spoilers.]





At the end of the drama during the epilogue, a new hotel called 'Hotel Blue Moon' appeared, and a special appearance was made by actor Kim Soo Hyun as the new owner of the hotel. He said, "The moon has risen. Let's open up the business." From there, many had guessed that 'Hotel Blue Moon' would become the season 2 of 'Hotel Del Luna' and Kim Soo Hyun would be the main character.





[Ending of spoiler]

However, tvN said, "There's nothing that's been discussed about a possible second season."



Would you like to see a second season?