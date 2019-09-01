Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

'Hotel Del Luna' denies the existence of a second season

AKP STAFF

tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' denied rumors of a 2nd season.

The drama ended with its 16th episode on September 1st. It was the most-watched tvN drama so far this year with a 12% rating among cable channels on during the last episode.


[WARNING: The following portion could contain spoilers.]


At the end of the drama during the epilogue, a new hotel called 'Hotel Blue Moon' appeared, and a special appearance was made by actor Kim Soo Hyun as the new owner of the hotel. He said, "The moon has risen. Let's open up the business." From there, many had guessed that 'Hotel Blue Moon' would become the season 2 of 'Hotel Del Luna' and Kim Soo Hyun would be the main character.


[Ending of spoiler]

However, tvN said, "There's nothing that's been discussed about a possible second season.

Would you like to see a second season?

  1. Block B
  2. P.O.
  3. Gugudan
  4. Mina
  5. IU
  6. Yeo Jin Goo
  7. HOTEL DEL LUNA
3 5,158 Share 100% Upvoted

1

Fanphobia53 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

AWWW =( I was seriously hoping for a season 2!! The ending scene with Kim Soo Hyun was amazing.

Share

0

FriedChickenLove1,242 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Yall make it sound like it's big foot by saying they're denying it's existence.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

X1
X1 to become a new face of SUBWAY® Korea
19 hours ago   10   10,273

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND