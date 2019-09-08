8 Kpop Idols Who Rocked Mullets

A mullet is a hairstyle that is short at the top but long at the back. While it was a popular style in the 80s, the mullets seem to be making a comeback in the Kpop scene. Since its first appearance, mullets have always been a hairstyle that sparked debate on whether it is a yay or nay. So, do you like the hairstyle? Here are 10 Kpop Idols that have rocked mullets to help you decide.

1. V

Back in 2018, V rocked the mullet and even spoke out about how much he loved it. “I’m doing this hair solely because I want to myself. Many people don’t think I like it, but I really do which is why I did it”, Taehyung tried on a new look and he rocked it. It’s not in V’s DNA to have a bad hairstyle.

2. Baekhyun

In 2017, the EXO member rocked a mullet with iconic red highlights in it for the groups’ much anticipated Kokobop concept. The EXO member even spoke out about being compared to soccer player Kim Byung Ji for his hair and explained he did it to fit the concept that Kokobop was going for, which was something similar to a reggae 80’s summer vibe. While there were mixed reactions to Baekhyun’s mullet, I think I like it. Do you?

3. JB

In GOT7’s ‘Eyes on you’ teaser pictures, JB was seen sporting a beautiful mullet and fans couldn’t get enough of it. He looked majestic while performing on stage and he definitely had all eyes on him.

4. The8

Seventeen’s Minghao not only rocked the mullet, but he killed it. He made the mullet look extremely sophisticated and it enhanced his look as a whole, adding to his visuals rather than subtracting. Seeing this hairstyle on him will make you want to clap for him because it looked very nice on him.

5. Mino

The true winner in rocking mullets is Mino because although he had his mullet in bright green he managed to pull off the style effortlessly. Fans really really loved this style on him as it complimented his facial features and made him stand out.

6. G-Dragon

The king himself, G-Dragon, decided to rock this hairstyle before and he looked like the cutest fluff ball with it. Somehow this hairstyle managed to shave a few years off the man and made him look more adorable than ever. With this hairstyle that made him look like a good boy, G-Dragon proved that mullets could look cute.





7. Taeyong

Known for his impeccable visuals, there is no hairstyle the NCT 127 leader cannot pull off. The mullet that Taeyong dawned only added to his appearances, placing emphasis on how well-balanced his face was. There was nothing regular about this hairstyle, but Taeyong managed to work the mullet like the superhuman he is.

8. Eunhyuk

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk rocked the mullet and show us all that he is timeless. Despite Super Junior having debuted more than a decade ago, Eunhyuk still looks like he’s in his 20s and he pulls off this hairstyle as well or even better as idols from junior groups. In fact, many fans hope he will choose to grow out the mullet again so they can see him kill this look one more time.

So, do you like mullets?