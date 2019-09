UP10TION have unveiled their official colors, approximately 3 years after announcing their official fan club name!

The boys will be using a combination of 3 adorable color combinations to symbolize their fan club, HONEY10 - yellow UP, lemon chrome, and honey! The group shared, "Official colors to represent the moments shared between UP10TION and HONEY10 which will be dyed sweet like honey and refreshing like lemons, HONEY UP!"

Do you like the colors?