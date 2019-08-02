YouTube channel under fire after six-year-old twins release mukbang video eating a large octopus

A YouTube channel featuring young kids is under fire after a mukbang video of two six-year-old twins eating a boiled octopus came to light.

The title of the video states "Twins who weigh 15kg eat a 10kg octopus". The girls are seen looking tired after trying to chew on the legs of the octopus, leading netizens to comment that the channel was irresponsible in making content that isn't age-appropriate to the twins. However, some netizens are also stating that the parents are just trying to have fun with their kids and didn't see any issue with it.

The parents have responded to the comments saying "We will do a better job at making appropriate content" and deleted the video.

Kids Youtube channels are growing in popularity these days in Korea, leading to massive revenues. However, with the growing popularity comes concerns as parents force their children to participate in more extreme activities to get views and overworking them.



