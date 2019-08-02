Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Nara to star in drama 'Itaewon Class' + netizens speculate that dating rumors with Lee Jong Suk were noise marketing

AKP STAFF

Former Hello Venus member and actress Nara will be starring in a drama. A-MAN Project announced on August 2 that she would be co-starring in drama 'Itaewon Class' alongside Park Seo Joon

Netizens are now saying that the dating rumors between Lee Jong Suk and Nara that were revealed on August 1 were just a noise marketing ploy to promote her new drama. 

Netizens commented:


"But she's so bad at acting..."

"She's not even good at acting and was pretty at first but now she's just boring."

"This was noise marketing?"

"She's starring in a popular webtoon drama with Park Seo Joon. Must have some crazy connections."

"This is really tasteless if this was to increase her popularity."

"I thought the media play was a bit extreme LOL this was all a result of the support from her label."

taichou_san862 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

and yet knetz doesnt say anything about kangta *noisy marketing* for his solo...knetz always fast when its come to female celeb tho

