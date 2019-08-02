Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kian84 fangirls over Lovelyz's Mijoo on 'I Live Alone'

Kian84 is often known to make people laugh with his fangirling tendencies and he definitely did it again when Lovelyz's Mijoo made an appearance on 'I Live Alone'.

Mijoo appeared as Park Narae's running partner on the August 2 broadcast of the show. Park Narae commented that they got closer and that they keep in contact with each other. Guest and gag woman Hong Hyun Hui hilariously pointed out how Kian84 smiled incredibly brightly at Mijoo's appearance on screen but averted his eyes from the screen when she came on. 

Park Narae drew further laughter by asking why Kian84 was doing that, stating that "Hong Hyunhui isn't Medusa."

