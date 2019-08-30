Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Yoon Jong Shin confirms 'Radio Star' departure date + position to be filled by special MCs

AKP STAFF

Singer/song-writer Yoon Jong Shin will be leaving his MC position on MBC's 'Radio Star' after 12 years. 

Previously, Yoon Jong Shin announced that he will be embarking on a personal music project, the 'Nomad Project', in 2020. In preparation to travel around the world and write music for the next year, Yoon Jong Shin will be leaving all of his variety positions by October. 

On August 30, a representative from MBC revealed, "Yoon Jong Shin's final recording for 'Radio Star' is scheduled for September 4. His final broadcast is set to air on September 11. His position will be filled in by special MCs for the time being." 

  1. Yoon Jong Shin
0 998 Share 80% Upvoted
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
20 hours ago   34   24,720
BTS, Jin
BTS Jin’s Adorable Kiss on the Cheek
3 hours ago   2   2,677

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND