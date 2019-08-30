Yoon Jong Shin confirms 'Radio Star' departure date + position to be filled by special MCs

Singer/song-writer Yoon Jong Shin will be leaving his MC position on MBC's 'Radio Star' after 12 years.

Previously, Yoon Jong Shin announced that he will be embarking on a personal music project, the 'Nomad Project', in 2020. In preparation to travel around the world and write music for the next year, Yoon Jong Shin will be leaving all of his variety positions by October.

On August 30, a representative from MBC revealed, "Yoon Jong Shin's final recording for 'Radio Star' is scheduled for September 4. His final broadcast is set to air on September 11. His position will be filled in by special MCs for the time being."

