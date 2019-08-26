X1 announces to guest on 'Idol Room' and drops another set of hints a day before their debut with 'FLASH'

X1 announced that they will guest on JTBC's 'Idol Room' on September 3rd, after their debut on August 27. Their song 'FLASH' will be released at 6 pm KST that day and the group will make their appearance at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul at 8 pm KST on the same day.





As their debut is just around the corner, the group has dropped another set of video hints for their debut song 'FLASH' on their official Twitter account. In the first video, Cho Seung Youn raps and then says "You can't film this. I'm so sorry". Lee Eun Sang and Kim Yo Han are in the second video, demonstrating a couple of dance moves and saying "Yo Han hyung, I like this part here." "Oh yeah? Then I like this part here." In the last video, Cha Junho goes "X1 and One Its are connected. Bye!"



Check out the video clips below.