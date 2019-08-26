Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

BTS joins the bottle cap challenge while Jungkook's solo 'Euphoria' sets another record

BTS' Jimin has just uploaded Jungkook and V joining the bottle cap challenge on the group's official twitter. Fans are amused by the videos as the clip showed a different perspective from the episode in 'Run BTS!'

In other news, Jungkook's solo 'Euphoria' has officially become the third most-streamed K-Pop solo worldwide on Spotify with about 81 million streams on August 21. This is not the first time Jungkook has set a record. On August 13, 'Euphoria' has made its re-entry to Billboard World Digital Song Sales and set a new record for BTS' solo songs with 22 charting weeks. 

Congratulations, Jungkook!

