BTS joins the bottle cap challenge while Jungkook's solo 'Euphoria' sets another record

BTS' Jimin has just uploaded Jungkook and V joining the bottle cap challenge on the group's official twitter. Fans are amused by the videos as the clip showed a different perspective from the episode in 'Run BTS!'

In other news, Jungkook's solo 'Euphoria' has officially become the third most-streamed K-Pop solo worldwide on Spotify with about 81 million streams on August 21. This is not the first time Jungkook has set a record. On August 13, 'Euphoria' has made its re-entry to Billboard World Digital Song Sales and set a new record for BTS' solo songs with 22 charting weeks.

Congratulations, Jungkook!