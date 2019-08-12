Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

39

12

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo released new teaser videos for 'Call Anytime' feat. Mino

AKP STAFF

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo just dropped video teasers for his new single "Call Anytime" featuring his groupmate, Mino

The singer makes his long-awaited solo debut on August 14 at 6 PM KST, 5 years after his debut with WINNER. Check out his teasers for new music video below!

  1. Song Min Ho (Mino)
  2. Kim Jin Woo
3 3,432 Share 76% Upvoted

1

vipic88205 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

ooh... this is gonna be good. 💙💎

Share

1

BlissVIP342 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

It sounds and looks so good, can’t wait 😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ITZY
ITZY releases performance version for 'ICY'
12 hours ago   2   2,911

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND