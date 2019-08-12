WINNER's Kim Jin Woo just dropped video teasers for his new single "Call Anytime" featuring his groupmate, Mino.
The singer makes his long-awaited solo debut on August 14 at 6 PM KST, 5 years after his debut with WINNER. Check out his teasers for new music video below!
WINNER's Kim Jin Woo released new teaser videos for 'Call Anytime' feat. Mino
