'Produce 101 Japan' started training and filming in Korea, winning boy group debut set for 2020

'Produce 101 Japan' started filming in the English Village in Paju, Korea. According to SPOTV NEWS, 101 trainees who got selected are currently under training. The winning boy group, made up of the top 11 trainees in the competition, is set to debut in 2020. The group will also appear on 'KCON' and 'MAMA'.

The upcoming program is being produced in partnership with CJ ENM and Japanese entertainment conglomerate Yoshimoto Kogyo, with aims to premiere in the second half of 2019 in Japan. The program will adapt the Korean version of 'Produce 101's regulations almost exactly, including the system of an idol group created by the nation's producers. It called for applicants April through May.



Popular comedy duo Ninety-nine (Nainai) will be hosting 'Produce 101 Japan' as the nation's producer representatives.

