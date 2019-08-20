VIXX's Ravi & MAMAMOO's Solar hilariously recreate their photobomb pic from 3 years ago

About 3 years ago, VIXX's Ravi made both Starlights and MooMoos a big laugh with a hilarious photobomb appearance!

As you can see below, the camera was in the middle of capturing a solo shot of MAMAMOO's Solar leaning against a white wall corner. But Ravi happened to be walking by, and on impulse, he even put up a V-sign, spotting the camera!

Well, in light of Ravi's upcoming mixtape single "Leopard" feat. MAMAMOO's Solar, the two stars decided to recreate the fun memory from 3 years ago! Check out the shots below!

You can also find Ravi and Solar's photobomb recreation shots on Ravi's Instagram! Meanwhile, Ravi's "Leopard" feat. Solar drops this August 22 at 6 PM KST.