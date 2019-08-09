VERIVERY's Dongheon unable to attend this weekend's music shows & fansign events due to facial injury

Soon after notifying fans of VERIVERY leader Dongheon's facial injury from his 'M! Countdown' stage yesterday, Jellyfish Entertainment has issued an update regarding his attendance at this weekend's schedules.

Jellyfish stated, "Back on August 8, Dongheon sustained injuries around his eyes and nose area during the live stage... We have received Dongheon's examination results, and the injuries are not so severe that they require surgery, but he is seeing swelling around the eyes and nose area and was advised to rest for approximately 10 days; as a result, Dongheon is resting and recuperating at the dorm."

The label continued, "Unfortunately, Dongheon will not be able to attend VERIVERY's upcoming schedules including KBS2's 'Music Bank', MBC's 'Music Core', as well as following fansign events. We will come to a decision on any future schedules after monitoring his condition."



Once gain, we hope Dongheon gets well soon.