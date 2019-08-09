LOOΠΔ, A.C.E, ONEUS, & Newkidd to perform with foreign idols Zero Nine & SNH48 at '2019 SOBA'

The upcoming '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has announced an additional lineup of performing artists!

Joining acts like MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Lovelyz, CLC, Oh My Girl, TWICE, Cosmic Girls, NCT 127, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and more are 4 teams of rookies - LOOΠΔ, A.C.E, ONEUS, & Newkidd!

These four teams will be putting on a series of very unique collaboration stages with Vietnamese boy group Zero Nine and Chinese girl group SNH48 - stages which capture the various hot idol trends of each region in Asia.

The '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' takes place from this August 22-23 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul!

