News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Urbanlike magazine clears up interview with f(x)'s Krystal

Urbanlike magazine cleared up their recent interview with f(x)'s Krystal.

Krystal was featured in Urbanlike's latest issue, and fans were surprised to read her interview with the magazine. She expressed, "I spent a lot of time thinking about what side of myself I should show as a solo entertainer. I like a lot of things so I wasn't sure what I should do. I don't want to sing or dance anymore because I've already shown that while being a part of f(x). As for whether I want to do a solo or not, I want to do it. The first time is important. The first impression is my biggest worry when it comes to a solo debut."

It seems many f(x) fans started wondering whether Krystal's statements meant she was no longer interested in promoting with the girl group, and Urbanlike's editor Lee Bum has now spoken out. The editor stated, "The section that's become an issue was unintentionally left out during editing, so it seems to have caused a misunderstanding. Krystal didn't say she doesn't want to promote with f(x) anymore, but as a soloist in front of the public eye, she wants to show a new image because she's already done so much dancing and singing during her f(x) days. I feel really bad this has unintentionally caused contextual misunderstanding."

2

peladocarlos456 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

So... it changed the context and grammar of the paragraph, but in the end means the same.

TheMooseLordLee71 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

I do wonder why they haven’t had a come back or anything then. I understand maybe Victoria cant come back to Korea for some reason, I don’t really know the politics or companies etc but they could promote without her for now?

