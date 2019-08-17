N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung sang a dark ballad on the August 17th installment of 'Immortal Song'.



For the special dedicated to Lee Chi Hyun, Yoo Hwe Seung covered Lee Chi Hyun's 1986 track "The Sorrow of Love". The N.Flying vocalist's stage concept reflected the darker tone of the song, and before his performance, he expressed, "Rather than an extravagant performance like what I showed you as part of a band, I think it's important to give a sincere performance."



In the end, it was g.o.d's Son Ho Young and Kim Tae Woo who took the final win. Watch Yoo Hwe Seung's cover below!

