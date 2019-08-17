g.o.d's Kim Tae Woo and Son Ho Young teamed up as a duo on 'Immortal Song'.



On the August 17th Lee Chi Hyun special of the show, Kim Tae Woo and Son Ho Young got on stage with a cover of legendary singer Lee Chi Hyun's 1988 track "Gypsy Lady". The audience were excited to see the two g.o.d members perform together again, and rapper Giant Pink made a surprise feature as well.



Kim Tae Woo expressed, "At first, I had a lot of ambition when we were getting ready, but I wanted us to perform joyfully." In the end, the g.o.d duo took the final win with 434 points, just 2 points more than Tei and Choi Jae Rim.



Watch Kim Tae Woo and Son Ho Young's performance below!

