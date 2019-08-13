UP10TION reveal individual teaser images for 'The Moment of Illusion' comeback

UP10TION have revealed individual teaser images for their comeback with 'The Moment of Illusion'.



As you can see, the UP10TION members are returning with a sweet, boy-next-door concept. 'The Moment of Illusion' centers around 3 themes - 'Space', 'Star', and 'Constellation'.



As previously reported, UP10TION will be promoting as 8 members with Lee Jin Hyuk taking time to focus on recuperation and solo promotions after 'Produce X 101' and Kim Woo Seok promoting as a member of X1.



UP10TION's newest mini album will be out online this August 22 and offline on August 26.

