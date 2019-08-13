Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

UP10TION reveal individual teaser images for 'The Moment of Illusion' comeback

AKP STAFF

UP10TION have revealed individual teaser images for their comeback with 'The Moment of Illusion'.

As you can see, the UP10TION members are returning with a sweet, boy-next-door concept. 'The Moment of Illusioncenters around 3 themes - 'Space', 'Star', and 'Constellation'.

As previously reported, UP10TION will be promoting as 8 members with Lee Jin Hyuk taking time to focus on recuperation and solo promotions after 'Produce X 101' and Kim Woo Seok promoting as a member of X1.

UP10TION's newest mini album will be out online this August 22 and offline on August 26.

  1. UP10TION
1 904 Share 50% Upvoted

0

DG2521,964 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

It's so weird to see only 8 of them, but I'm still excited. Sunyoul is blond again and Bitto's blue. 😄

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND