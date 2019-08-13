Kang Daniel's Hong Kong fan meeting delayed due to safety concerns

Kang Daniel's Hong Kong fan meeting has been delayed due to safety concerns.



On August 13, Kang Daniel's label Konnect Entertainment confirmed his upcoming fan meeting 'Kang Daniel Fan Meeting: Color on Me in Hong Kon' set for August 18 has been canceled and a new date will be scheduled. After discussions with concert producers UnUsUaL Entertainment and Sun Entertainment, they found it was best to delay the event for the safety of Kang Daniel, staff, and fans.



In related news, protesters are currently holding demonstrations in Hong Kong.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Daniel's fan meeting.