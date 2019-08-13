FANATICS have dropped a bright outdoor performance MV for their debut track "Sunday".
FANATICS made their official debut last week with "Sunday" and their album 'The Six'. The track is about having a relaxing weekend and celebrating a sunny Sunday.
Watch FANATICS original MV here if you missed it and their performance MV above!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
13
7
Posted by21 hours ago
FANATICS drop bright outdoor performance MV for 'Sunday'
FANATICS have dropped a bright outdoor performance MV for their debut track "Sunday".
1 1,472 Share 65% Upvoted
Log in to comment