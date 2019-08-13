Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

FANATICS drop bright outdoor performance MV for 'Sunday'

FANATICS have dropped a bright outdoor performance MV for their debut track "Sunday".

FANATICS made their official debut last week with "Sunday" and their album 'The Six'. The track is about having a relaxing weekend and celebrating a sunny Sunday.

Watch FANATICS original MV here if you missed it and their performance MV above!


Finally! The dance is so beautiful and art is artistic, it really needs more recognition. The song is also so refreshing!

