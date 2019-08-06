U-KISS's Jun & UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk join cast of Han Ye Seul's Chuseok special makeover talk show

U-KISS's Jun and UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk will be working with actress Han Ye Seul in an upcoming, pilot makeover talk show, titled 'Unnies' Salon'!

On the upcoming program, various celebrities can make an appointment to become clients at 'Unnies' Salon' - where some of Korea's top professionals will be giving extreme makeovers from head to toe for any celebrity wishing to change his/her image.

Jun and Lee Jin Hyuk will be joining the cast of 'Unnies' Salon' as maknae interns, aiding professionals like fashion stylist Han Hye Yeon, hair designer Cha Hong, beauty creator Risabae, and more.

Look forward to 'Unnies' Salon' also starring cast members Jo Se Ho, Hong Hyun Hee, and more, airing in 2-parts this September 5 and September 12 at 10:05 PM KST on MBC!

