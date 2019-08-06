Wanna One members reportedly getting together to greet fans on their 2nd anniversary

According to reports on August 7, Wanna One will be getting together to celebrate their 2nd anniversary with fans!

Specific details such as the exact location, time, etc have not been revealed, but the members are expected to come together for some type of event some time this evening, on August 7.

Previously, it was revealed that the Wanna One members promised to meet up on their debut anniversary every year, no matter what. Anyone who breaks this promise, must leave the entertainment industry for good! The member who "made the most money that year" would be in charge of paying for the meal ticket, said Lai Kuan Lin during 'Happy Together 4'.

Members such as leader Yoon Ji Sung, who is currently carrying out his mandatory military service, will likely be unable to attend the event. But fans can still look forward to most of the Wanna One members together again, as the group plans on updating their Wannables with greetings in the form of photos or videos, as a celebration.

