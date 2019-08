MONSTA X will be performing at the 'Teen Choice Awards 2019', airing this August 11 at 8 PM EST on Fox!

The group took to their official Twitter recently to share the news with fans, writing, "See you this Sunday at the #TeenChoice Awards!". MONSTA X will be joining other performers like Bazzi, Blanco Brown, HRVY, Mabel, One Republic, and more.

Make sure to tune in this Sunday!