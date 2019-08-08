Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

TWICE confirm MV filming this week, Mina's participation undecided

AKP STAFF

TWICE have confirmed their music video filming for this week.

On August 8, reports revealed the girl group would be making a comeback soon, and JYP Entertainment responded, "TWICE is filming a music video on the 9th. It's true they're preparing for a comeback, but the exact timing has not been decided yet. It'll be officially announced once it's been confirmed."


However, Mina's participation wasn't discussed. As previously reported, Mina is currently suffering from anxiety issues.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. TWICE
  2. Mina
2 4,202 Share 38% Upvoted

0

rlbm314 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Let's be realistic - Mina needs some time and won't be in the MV.

Elsewhere - we hear the sound of a million hearts breaking 😭

(We miss u Mina!!)

Share

-1

WinterIsComing41 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

I don't want a comeback without Mina, JYP let them rest

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
15 minutes ago   0   584
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
29 minutes ago   1   591
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
31 minutes ago   0   299

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND