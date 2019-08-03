Tiffany Young says she was inspired by Uhm Jung Hwa's music before 'Magnetic Moon' comeback

Tiffany Young revealed she was inspired by Uhm Jung Hwa's music before 'Magnetic Moon' comeback.



At Tiffany Young's solo concert 'Open Hearts Eve in Seoul' on August 3, the Girls' Generation member covered Lee Hyori's "Invincible", Uhm Jung Hwa's "Invitation", and Girls' Generation's "Run Devil Run" solo. She expressed, "I wanted to do performances of divas I love. Of course, the best divas to me are Girls' Generation," and members Sooyoung and Seohyun stood up from the atudience.



She continued, "I recently returned to Los Angeles, and I gained strength by listening to the music of artists who inspired me. I thought of Uhm Jung Hwa sunbaenim." As Uhm Jung Hwa smiled and greeted the crowd, Tiffany revealed, "To me, she's such a goddess. If sunbaenim wasn't there, I wouldn't be here today either. You're my queen."



Tiffany then commented, "I'm nervous today because they're here with me."



