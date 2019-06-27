Park Hyo Shin facing a lawsuit for receiving luxury cars, watches, & cash from a contractor, then cutting off all contact

According to media reports on June 28, veteran singer Park Hyo Shin is allegedly facing a lawsuit for fraud involving approximately 400 million KRW (~ 346,000 USD).

Reports say that back on June 27, an individual known as 'A' filed a police report against Park Hyo Shin. 'A' claims that in 2014, Park Hyo Shin made a verbal promise that he would sign an exclusive contract with 'A' for his full management. As payment for the eventual contract, 'A' claims he provided Park Hyo Shin with a luxury vehicle costing 270 million KRW (~ 233,000 USD), another luxury vehicle costing 60 million KRW (~ 52,000 USD) for Park Hyo Shin's mother, a luxury watch costing 140 million KRW (~ 121,000 USD), as well as several million in cash, per Park Hyo Shin's request.

However, in August of 2016 when Park Hyo Shin's exclusive contract with Jellyfish Entertainment came to an end, the singer did not sign a contract with 'A' as promised. Instead, the singer currently operates under Glove Entertainment. 'A' additionally claims that Park Hyo Shin has since cut off all contact with them.

In response to the above reports, Park Hyo Shin's label has stated, "We are currently checking on the situation."

