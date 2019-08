HaHa and Skull have returned as the reggae duo RGP, with the release of their latest single "Shot Dem" feat. Koonta and M.TySON!

The full MV for "Shot Dem" not only features the four musicians who took part in the track, but also Block B's U-Kwon who participated as a choreographer! Previously, it was revealed that U-Kwon ended up appearing in the "Shot Dem" MV while simply visiting the filming set to cheer RGP on.

Check out RGP's fresh new sound in their "Shot Dem" MV above.