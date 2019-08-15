SBS to air Chuseok special variety 'BTS's Variety Chronicles' hosted by Kim Sung Joo & Jung Hyung Don

On August 16, representatives from SBS confirmed an upcoming Chuseok special variety program titled 'BTS's Variety Chronicles'.

SBS stated, "In this digital age where top stars and their past videos are garnering attention years after broadcast, we have prepared 'BTS's Variety Chronicles' this Chuseok with a collection of key scenes from BTS's variety history on SBS."

The special program will be hosted by Kim Sung Joo, Jung Hyung Don, and announcer Jang Ye Won, who will share fun facts and behind-stories to 'BTS's Variety Chronicles'. Look forward to it this coming Chuseok holidays in September!