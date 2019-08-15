Netizens are touched by NU'EST's Ren for making a personal book out of his fans' drawings of the Korean flag

August 15 in Korea marks the nation's official independence day, and many idol stars can be seen posting photos of the Korean national flag proudly via their personal or group SNS accounts.

But during this year's independence day, NU'EST's Ren ended up touching netizens and fans with a very special gesture!

According to fans, Ren held a relay event with fans via NU'EST's official fan cafe last year on August 15, asking everyone to draw their own versions of the Korean flag. Then, this year, Ren shared a post via his Twitter as follows below!

빛이 돌아온 날 러브들의 예쁜 마음도 함께 받았네요. 늘 고마워요. 소중히 간직하고 감사의 날마다 보면서 뜻깊은 하루를 보낼게요. 잊지않겠습니다. pic.twitter.com/zY00eoEvep — REN (@ChoiGoRen) August 14, 2019

He wrote, "The day that the light returned to this nation, I was able to receive the sincere hearts of our L.O.Λ.Es as well. I am always thankful. I will cherish this and look through it every year, while spending a meaningful day. I will not forget." In the photo, fans noticed that Ren ordered a personalized book made up of all of the fans' Korean flag drawings from last year's relay!

Onlookers commented, "TT He must be an angel", "I always learn from Minki's attitude", "Minki, we are always so proud of you TT", "I'll do my best to become a fan who won't be an embarrassment to Minki or NU'EST too~", "Minki never fails to touch us every time TT", "I always see the nicest and kindest news about Ren", "You're a great person Minki!", and more.