Rookie band IZ has released a highlight medley for their upcoming comeback single album, 'From:IZ'.

The single album contains an intro plus three tracks, including title track "Final Kiss" as well as "Burn" and "Road to the Sun". The highlight medley also reveals a series of cool, summery teaser images, as the band members chill in the pool, have a jam session on a rooftop, and more.

You can listen to IZ's 2nd single album in full this August 21 at 6 PM KST.