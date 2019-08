MONSTA X was spotted on the blue carpet at the 'Teen Choice Awards 2019', airing tonight at 8 PM EST on Fox!

MONSTA X is the first K-Pop artist to perform at the 'Teen Choice Awards'. Even without Kihyun due to his rib fracture, the group will be joining other performers like Bazzi, Blanco Brown, HRVY, Mabel, One Republic, and more.

Make sure to tune in!