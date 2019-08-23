Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Popular BJ draws attention with a shocking pose showing off her armpit hair

STARNEWS

On August 23, popular BJ (Broadcast Jockey) ImRaRa appeared at the 7th annual Busan International Comedy Festival where she shocked everyone with her armpit hair on the red carpet.

She seems to have written the word "subscribe" on both armpits and shaved her armpit hair to spell out the letters. 


Netizens have been reacting as expected, stating:

"Gross. I'm unsubscribing."

"I'm canceling my sub."

"At least be funny. What is this?"

"I want to vomit."

Regardless of the reactions, BJ ImRaRa is definitely getting the attention she wanted. What do you think of this situation? 

Ohboy695,761 pts 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

It's pretty obvious it's not real hair, so at least get that right? Anyway, nothing to be grossed out about, but still dumb.

Nina14red1,904 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Gross attention seeking at its finest.

