Popular BJ draws attention with a shocking pose showing off her armpit hair

﻿ ﻿ STARNEWS

On August 23, popular BJ (Broadcast Jockey) ImRaRa appeared at the 7th annual Busan International Comedy Festival where she shocked everyone with her armpit hair on the red carpet.

She seems to have written the word "subscribe" on both armpits and shaved her armpit hair to spell out the letters.





Netizens have been reacting as expected, stating:

"Gross. I'm unsubscribing."

"I'm canceling my sub."



"At least be funny. What is this?"

"I want to vomit."





Regardless of the reactions, BJ ImRaRa is definitely getting the attention she wanted. What do you think of this situation?