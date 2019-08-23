Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Amber sits down with Esquire Korea to talk about fashion

f(x)'s Amber recently sat down with Esquire Korea for a video interview that showed off her adorable charms.

Amber participated in a photoshoot with the magazine. She also revealed that she is called a "shoe monster" for her love of sneakers. 

Although Amber is filled with charisma on stage, she is definitely incredibly likable and friendly. She also talks about her Youtube channel and more about her fashion style, including a Prada jacket that she's saving for a special occasion! 

  1. Amber
Pendragonx134 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

That jacket is dope.. Do want!
soum3,541 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

She is really friendly I enjoyed this short interview 😊 Also she looks amazing and I love that jacket 🤩

