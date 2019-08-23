Amber sits down with Esquire Korea to talk about fashion

f(x)'s Amber recently sat down with Esquire Korea for a video interview that showed off her adorable charms.

Amber participated in a photoshoot with the magazine. She also revealed that she is called a "shoe monster" for her love of sneakers.

Although Amber is filled with charisma on stage, she is definitely incredibly likable and friendly. She also talks about her Youtube channel and more about her fashion style, including a Prada jacket that she's saving for a special occasion!