'OST queen' Gummy receives an all-kill on the music charts for her 'Hotel Del Luna' song 'Remember Me'





Veteran singer Gummy has been receiving an explosive response to her OST track for 'Hotel Del Luna', "Remember Me", which is dominating the music charts.

The song was released today at 6 PM KST and has topped various real-time music charts, including Melon, Genie, Mnet, Bugs, Olleh Music, Soribada, and Naver Music, cementing her fan-made status as the "OST queen".

"Remember Me" first appeared in the closing scene of episode six of the series and features a delicate, soothing piano melody that pairs perfectly with Gummy's emotional vocals. Her mournful tone reflects the emotions of drama lead, Jang Man Wol (IU) perfectly as she navigates her life as a cursed hotel CEO and her relationship with Koo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo).

Gummy is known for her many OST songs, including "You Are My Everything" from 'Descendants of the Sun', "Day and Night" from 'Master's Sun', "Erase It" from '100 Days My Prince', and many more.