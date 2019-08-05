BTS' Jungkook voted by fans as 'most likely to be good company for the elderly'

BTS' Jungkook was chosen as the male idol most likely to be good company for the elderly in a survey conducted by Idol Charts from July 29th to August 4th.

In the survey, which was one of the most active polls ever created on the site with over 56,000 participants, ranked Jungkook first with 27,757 votes (50% of the votes), followed by Ha Sung Woon who received 26,839 votes (48%), just 918 votes behind Jungkook.

NU'EST's JR came in third with 1,001 votes (2%).

The other candidates from this survey were X1's Kim Woo Seok, CIX's Seung Hoon, GOT7's Jinyoung, NCT's Taeyong, and Stray Kids' Hyunjin, who in total only garnered about 1% of the total votes.



Who would you vote for in this survey? Let us know in the comments below!

