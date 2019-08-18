Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Oh My Girl thank their fan after winning #1 for the first time on a major broadcast music station

Oh My Girl members thanked their fanclub Miracles for helping them achieve #1.

On August 18, Oh My Girl took their first #1 win on a major broadcasting station music show with their latest song "Bungee". After snagging a trophy on 'The Show' on Tuesday, the girls made another personal record by winning #1 on SBS's 'Inkigayo'.

It has taken the group a total of 1,580 days since debut for them to achieve this win on a major broadcast music program, roughly four years. Through their official SNS accounts, the girls posted group photos with their 'Inkigayo' trophy and thanked Miracles for the support.

During the award acceptance speech, the members also vowed to work harder in the future. Congratulations to Oh My Girl!

sorry itzy. not this time 😀

Whoa! Congrats to them! Didn't know they'd never won before!
