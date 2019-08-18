Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SBS airs 'My Ugly Duckling' episode featuring Goo Hye Sun with last-minute edits involving Ahn Jae Hyun

SBS has aired the most recent episode of 'My Ugly Duckling' featuring Goo Hye Sun.

On August 18, the episode featuring Goo Hye Sun as the guest MC was scheduled to air on 'My Ugly Duckling', which was filmed weeks in advance. After reports of her divorce with Ahn Jae Hyun broke in the morning, the program's producers claimed to have been "very baffled," as none of them had any idea regarding the issue.

As the episode was nevertheless set to air that very evening, the producers quickly made changes by omitting all discussions involving Ahn Jae Hyun. Since 'My Ugly Duckling' was a program that addressed issues of family, marriage, living alone, compromising generational gaps, and so on, Goo Hye Sun had undoubtedly mentioned stories of her own life and marriage during the recording.

The episode which aired that evening resulted in a rather smooth editing, as reported by media outlets following the broadcast.

Have you also tuned into the episode since the news?

Her first-kiss-run story surely had the producers and me fooled during the earlier teaser though...lol, but we understand, it’s showbiz after all. Good job editing out the now ‘runaway’ part , which could be her saving grace if her current contract had the new ‘divorce clause’.

Nevertheless, hope both of them could finally settle things amicably and all the best to each in her/his new life journey from now. 💪

