On August 13, SBS MTV's 'The Show' aired its weekly episode for the third week of August, featuring stages by Oh My Girl, JBJ95, Rocket Punch, CIX, FANATICS, TRCNG, VERIVERY, and more!



This week's 1st place nominees were Oh My Girl who just made a comeback with "BUNGEE", JBJ95 with "Spark", and Rocket Punch with "Bim Bam Bum". In the end, Oh My Girl took home their first #1 trophy with "BUNGEE"!





Congratulations Oh My Girl! You can also check out their comeback stage below.