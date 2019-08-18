Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

1

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Park Ji Min to return with new digital single 'Stay Beautiful' on August 26

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Min is returning with a new digital single album 'Stay Beautiful' on August 26th, and this would be her last album with JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment has unveiled this comeback announcement image via its official social on August 19th KST. 'Stay Beautiful' is the first digital single album in a year after her digital mini-album 'jiminxjamie'. It would be the last album with JYP Entertainment, where she stayed for 7 years. 

The album will be released at noon on August 26th KST, so stay tuned for her new song!

  1. Park Ji Min
0 821 Share 50% Upvoted
Hyerin
EXID's Hyerin opens a new Twitter account
17 hours ago   1   4,800

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND