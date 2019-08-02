Past 'Radio Star' clip of Oh Jung Yeon stating Kangta is her ideal type comes to light

A past clip of announcer Oh Jung Yeon on 'Radio Star' is coming to light for her comments about Kangta being her ideal type.

Kangta is currently embroiled in a messy scandal involving cheating allegations that are ramping up by the day. Announcer Oh Jung Yeon recently made a post that heavily implied that Kangta cheated on her in the past while they were dating.

Oh Jung Yeon appeared on 'Radio Star' back in 2015 where she revealed that she was an incredibly huge fan of Kangta. She stated that she was a huge fan of him when she was in middle school and set a goal for herself to attend Dongkook University's acting program after learning that Kangta got into the same program. She also stated that he wasn't a human but of god-level status. Although she hadn't met him at that time, she stated that she wanted to meet him very much.

Netizens are expressing their sympathy for her, saying:

"She must have been so happy when they were dating. To find out that the person she thought was a god-level being was actually trash must have led to feelings of betrayal and despair. She must have had a really hard time. Old trash that uses his fans. It's good that she didn't get married to trash like him."

"She appeared at the beginning of this year on the show too and said she became the target of envy but that her dignity hit the ground afterward. She said that she had a really difficult time in the past year and we're finding out now that it's all because of Kangta."

"Great job. Keeping it in just leads to disease."

"I was such a huge fan but I hope he never comes back to the entertainment industry again."





