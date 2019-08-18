Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Shownu becomes a meme

MONSTA X's leader Shownu became a meme after uploading his selfie on the official fan cafe. The caption underneath said 'Is this too sensual haha' but the Monbebe's first reaction was to burst out laughing. The picture looks hilarious with the mask covering his mouth and eyes, resembling a rice paper or a thin pickled radish.  

It immediately went viral and quickly became a meme. One of his fans even built a mask filter for a game 'The Sims'. MONSTA X's fans once again could see the group leader's pure and random side. 

Check out another Shownu meme below as this is not his first time going viral!

😂😂😍😍

Monsta X continues to become viral memes member by member 😆

