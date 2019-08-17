ITZY's Yeji tops the individual girl group member brand value rankings for August

ITZY's Yeji takes the number one spot for this month's individual girl group members brand value rankings, with Black Pink's Jennie ranked second and followed by MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa in third.

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed over 88 million pieces of data involving 455 individual girl group members from July 18th through August 19th to create these rankings.

The first place went to ITZY's Yeji with a brand value index of 2,077,538 points, indicating a whopping 149.23% increase since July. In second place came Black Pink's Jennie with a brand value index of 1,979,074 points, showing a 6.43% increase in her brand value index from last month. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa came in third despite falling 10.20% in her brand value index from last month, with 1,872,744 points.

Fourth place went to ITZY's Yuna, followed by TWICE's Jihyo in 5th place.

