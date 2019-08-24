Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Monsta X wins two awards at '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'

AKP STAFF

Monsta X and their fans are doubly delighted as the group wins two awards at '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'. The group won Bonsang-Best Artist of the Year and Soribada New Wave Award on the first day of the award ceremony. You can check out other winners of day 1 here.  

The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jun Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun are the hosts this year.

Congratulations to Monsta X and Monbebes! 

Great news! Monbebe are so proud 💜

I love MONSTA X and am so proud of their achievements but this is such a strange article. You’ve just cherry picked one of the many artists who won multiple trophies at the Soribada awards (BTS, TWICE, NCT, Red Velvet etc.) It doesn’t make sense why they get a special mention above other groups. I’m sure all the artists and their fans were delighted.... there’s literally no substance to this article.

