Mnet's hip-hop survival show 'Show Me The Money 8' raises fairness concerns

Mnet's hip-hop survival show 'Show Me The Money 8' once again raised concerns for the show's impartiality.

Prior to its premiere on July 26, the show has held its press conference and reassured the program's fairness. The program is also trying out a new format of a competition between two rap crews, instead of the original 4-teams format. Producers Swings, Mad Clown, Kid Milli, and Boycold make up one crew, while Verbal Jint, Giriboy, BewhY, and Millic make up the other crew.

However, the viewers have accused that the judges have been extremely partial, favoring the contestants from their record label. For instance, when selecting 11 core members, the judges reinstated Kim Seungmin and Lil tachi while releasing Epitend and YANU who have previously won a competition with them without judging contestants' raps again. Kim Seung Min is a member of WYBH crew which Giriboy leads and Lil tachi is with Swing's label Wedaplugg Records.

What are your thoughts on this controversy?

