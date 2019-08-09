Kang Daniel's legal rep confirms they've filed 1st round of lawsuits against malicious commenters

On August 9, Kang Daniel's legal representative released an official statement to the press confirming that they've filed their first round of lawsuits against malicious commenters.

The statement read, "As of today, we have filed lawsuits against those currently spreading false rumors, content containing crude and degrading posts, as well as maliciously photoshopped images with the intention of defaming Kang Daniel's character, with the Seoul Central District office's cyber crimes division."



Kang Daniel also personally relayed through his legal representative, "I am always thankful for the love and the encouragements from fans, and I will also accept your constructive criticism and feedback with modesty. However, I came to the decision to take legal action as I felt that it was wrong for some netizens to take advantage of the ability to act anonymously, habitually spreading false rumors with ill-intentions and seriously defaming not only my character but also damaging fans as a result."

Finally, Kang Daniel's legal rep wrapped up with, "Kang Daniel is currently suffering grave emotional pains due to the nature of such malicious comments. We plan to continuously monitor online portals in order to take strict legal action against any content which violates the law."

