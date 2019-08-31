Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon confirmed as leads in drama 'Hyena', now re-scheduled to broadcast on SBS

The two leads have been confirmed for the upcoming drama 'Hyena'.

On August 29, media outlets reported that the highly anticipated legal drama 'Hyena' has been confirmed to broadcast on SBS instead of KBS2. Furthermore, actress Kim Hye Soo has been cast to play the female lead instead of Song Hye Kyo, as initially reported. On the other hand, the male lead will be played by Joo Ji Hoon

This drama, which deals with legal disputes among only the richest 1% of the society, features the main characters Jung Geum Ja and Yoon Hee Jae, two ruthless lawyers who work as private attorneys for these wealthy individuals. The drama will premier February of next year, and will most likely air every Friday-Saturday. 

Are you excited to watch this drama?

