Song Hye Kyo & Joo Ji Hoon reportedly cast as leads of new KBS2 law firm drama 'Hyena'

Actress Song Hye Kyo and actor Joo Ji Hoon will reportedly come together for a new KBS2 drama surrounding fierce, competitive lawyers, titled 'Hyena'!

According to an exclusive report on May 30, the two hot stars have recently been cast as the two leads of the upcoming KBS2 Wed-Thurs series, set to air some time this November. Rather than telling the stories of ordinary lawyers in ordinary court cases, 'Hyena' deals with very competitive, private lawyers who only work for the richest 1% of society.

Song Hye Kyo will reportedly play the role of a lawyer named Jung Geum Ja, a true hyena of a lawyer ignoring all law and morality if it means she can win her case and earn her pay from the richest 1% of Korea. On the other hand, Joo Ji Hoon's character Yoon Hee Jae is reportedly the most conceited lawyer of his kind, convinced that he controls the fates of Korea's richest 1% with his skills in law.

Do you want to see Song Hye Kyo and Joo Ji Hoon in KBS2's dramatic new series, 'Hyena'?