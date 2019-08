Olympic skater Lee Sang Hwa will guest on 'Knowing Brothers'!

On August 31, Lee Sang Hwa's agency BONBOO ENT informed media outlets that the skater will appear on the Chuseok episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'. The recording will take place on September 5, and it will be the first variety program appearance for Lee Sang Hwa since the announcement of her marriage to Kangnam.

The 'Knowing Brothers' episode featuring Lee Sang Hwa will be broadcast on September 14.