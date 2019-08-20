Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jessica allegedly facing lawsuit worth over 1.7M USD in contract fees with Chinese management agencies

According to reports on August 21, former Girls' Generation member Jessica is facing a lawsuit against two Chinese management agencies involving nearly 2 billion KRW (~ 1.7 million USD) in contract fees. 

Allegedly back in 2016, Jessica's management agency Coridel Capital Management signed a contract with two Chinese management agencies regarding Jessica's promotions in China. As a result, the two Chinese agencies obtained exclusive management authorities over Jessica's Chinese promotions until February of 2019. 

However, the two Chinese agencies recently submitted a formal request with the Beijing court, claiming that Jessica's side failed to properly abide by the contract's contents. The request demanded that Coridel Capital Management pay fees including contract fees, restitution fees, unpaid earnings, etc worth 2 billion KRW. 

Reports further stated that as of now, the Beijing court has ruled in favor of the two Chinese agencies during the first and second legal trials. Jessica's side has currently decided to transfer this ongoing legal case to South Korean court; however, the Korean court has also allegedly decided to agree with the Beijing court's ruling during a total of two appeal trials. Jessica's side intends to appeal again, media reports relayed.

MeniNova528 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

If they didn't abide by the contents in the contract and both courts in both countries agree that it is so, then Jessica and her management agency should pay.

jli153 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I love Jessica but being real here if both Chinese and South Korean courts have the same agreement in ruling I think it's pointless to try and appeal again. Coridel should just pay up if it's not Jessica's fault and vice versa. We can only blame this on Coridel's poor management. They need to always read contracts over and over again before they sign I'm surprised that this happened to Coridel and Jessica. But regardless Tyler Kwon's a billionaire and Jessica owns a small conglomerate now they should be able to come up with $1.7 million.

